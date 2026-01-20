CIO Priorities 2026: CIOs Refocus on Value as AI Scales Across the Enterprise, Says Info-Tech Research Group in New Report

As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates and economic uncertainty continues to pressure technology budgets, CIOs are entering 2026 facing heightened scrutiny around execution, accountability, and measurable outcomes. The CIO Priorities 2026 report from Info-Tech Research Group shows that while AI remains central to enterprise strategy, CIO success in the year ahead will hinge on disciplined value delivery, proactive risk management, and stronger data and financial foundations. The firm's newly published report outlines the five priorities shaping how CIOs are moving from experimentation to enterprise value.

ARLINGTON, Va. , Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - CIOs are heading into 2026 under growing pressure to justify technology investment as AI initiatives scale and risk exposure expands across the enterprise. According to a newly published report from Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, CIOs are being asked to deliver innovation, resilience, and growth without the level of budget or headcount expansion many anticipate. The firm's CIO Priorities 2026 report draws on survey data, diagnostic benchmarks, and in-depth interviews to identify the capabilities IT leaders must strengthen to deliver value in a technology-first organization.

Info-Tech's report findings show that AI continues to dominate CIO agendas, but many organizations continue to struggle to convert pilots into business impact. Gaps in enterprise architecture, data governance, and IT financial management remain among the most significant barriers to scaling AI responsibly and profitably. At the same time, CIOs are increasingly expected to partner with other organizational leaders to address enterprise risk as cybersecurity threats, regulatory pressure, and geopolitical volatility intensify, even as most organizations continue to struggle with fragmented risk management approaches.

"CIOs are no longer being judged on whether they can adopt AI, but on whether they can prove its value," says Brian Jackson, Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "In 2026, credibility will be earned through execution discipline. CIOs need to design IT around value streams, govern risk proactively, and demonstrate financial transparency if they want continued trust and investment."

Five Key Priorities for CIOs in 2026

Based on findings from the Future of IT 2026 Survey, Info-Tech's diagnostics programs, and interviews with IT executives, the CIO Priorities 2026 report identifies five priorities shaping CIO agendas in 2026:

Maximize AI Investments With a Focus on Value Streams

Info-Tech's data shows that more than three-quarters of CIOs expect their organizations to have invested in agentic AI by the end of 2026, with adoption highest among higher-maturity organizations. However, enterprise architecture remains one of the largest capability gaps, with IT leaders rating its importance at 8.7 out of 10 while effectiveness lags at 6.3. The report emphasizes that AI value realization depends on redesigning operating models around business value streams, strengthening enterprise architecture, and aligning people, processes, and governance to support scalable AI deployment. Prepare for the Unknown With a Proactive Risk Practice

CIOs rank AI and emerging technologies as the top disruptor to their organizations over the next 12 months, followed closely by cybersecurity incidents and regulatory change. Despite this, only 6% of CIOs report that accountability for enterprise governance, risk, and compliance is shared across multiple executives. Nearly three-quarters of higher-maturity organizations have fully integrated enterprise risk management practices, compared to just one-quarter of lower-maturity peers. Info-Tech's report highlights the need for CIOs to shift risk management from reactive, siloed processes to foresight-driven, cross-functional practices. Empower Domain Experts With Data Accountability

Data governance is the single largest capability gap identified across Info-Tech's IT Management and Governance Diagnostic, with a 2.8-point gap between importance and effectiveness. While 72.5% of IT leaders report current investment in data management solutions, governance maturity continues to lag. The report calls for federated data operating models that assign accountability to domain experts while maintaining centralized standards, enabling AI readiness, improving data quality, and unlocking cross-domain insights without sacrificing control. Don't Lose the Cyber Arms Race

As cyber threats scale with AI, the firm's survey data shows that IT security is the most common area where IT organizations are acquiring or considering AI solutions. IT leaders who prioritize AI in cybersecurity report significantly higher confidence in their ability to detect and respond to AI-powered attacks. However, the report cautions that overreliance on automation without observability, governance, and human oversight can introduce new risks, reinforcing the need for balanced, intelligence-led security operations. Run IT by the Numbers

Info-Tech's CEO-CIO Alignment Diagnostic reveals a growing optimism gap between CIOs and their executive peers. While 34% of CIOs expect large IT budget increases, only 27% of executives share that expectation. This disconnect underscores the need for stronger IT financial management, including cost attribution, transparency, and value-based funding models. The report positions financial discipline as essential for funding high-impact digital and AI initiatives without relying on assumed budget growth.

"These priorities reflect a shift in how IT is expected to operate," adds Jackson. "CIOs can no longer function as service providers. They are being asked to act as value architects, making outcomes visible, measurable, and repeatable across the enterprise."

The CIO Priorities 2026 report provides maturity-based guidance for organizations strengthening foundational capabilities as well as those pursuing innovation-led transformation. The report includes case examples from CIOs, frameworks, and actionable research pathways, including perspectives on enterprise risk management from Amazon Web Services, the application of AI agents to automate security operations at Bell Cyber, and the use of IT financial management to improve mission effectiveness at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as well as additional case examples.

In addition to the report, Info-Tech will host a CIO Priorities 2026 webinar on February 11, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET, exploring how CIOs are applying these priorities in real-world environments. Additional details and registration information are available on the CIO Priorities 2026 webinar page.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Brian Jackson, and access to the complete CIO Priorities 2026 report, please contact [email protected].

