Cint Acquires P2Sample to Expand Its Audience Reach and Enhance Powerful Programmatic Capabilities

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- Cint, the technology platform that accelerates insight gathering in marketing research, today announces its acquisition of 100 percent of P2Sample, a U.S.-based company with one of the most powerful programmatic sampling platforms in the consumer insights industry.

This acquisition is a step forward for Cint in achieving its ultimate vision of being the technology backbone of the world's most innovative insight companies. It brings in three distinct strategic advantages to Cint.

Firstly, it will benefit from integrating into P2Sample's more than 200 supplier relationships that include affiliate networks, publisher networks, Google, Facebook, eBay, ad agencies and blog networks. This will now enable Cint customers to access over 100 million panelists across more than150 countries in its Insight Exchange.

Secondly, by integrating with P2Sample, Cint will gain advantages in powerful programmatic access to sample demand and supply, over 100 API integrations and advanced artificial intelligence-based fraud detection capabilities that are considered best in the market.

Thirdly, Cint will gain P2Sample's employees who, jointly with its own employees, will help to create incredible value to customers and partners of both companies.

Post-acquisition, P2Sample's co-founders Mathijs de Jong (CEO) and Janna de Bruijne (COO), will remain in senior leadership roles in the combined entity. They will also join the global management group and help lead key strategic initiatives across the collective organisation.

Tom Buehlmann, CEO of Cint, said, "This is great news for our customers and partners. Cint and P2Sample have a strong shared culture and are two wonderfully complementary businesses. We are impressed with P2Sample's technology, know-how, supply chain and people. This acquisition creates a global sampling powerhouse with an enormous reach that will provide clients with data they can trust, rock solid dependability and the peace of mind of a partner who is constantly innovating. Together, we are superbly poised to rise to the challenges of the digital age in the market research space."

Mathijs de Jong, P2Sample's current CEO, said, "We share Cint's vision about the evolution of the industry and see huge potential in the combination. Cint is an organisation whose principles and culture are virtually identical to ours. We are excited to join the Cint team at this pivotal moment in time, and we are confident that it's the right move."

Due to Cint's supplier agnostic go-to-market model, post-acquisition the company plans to divest the two P2Sample proprietary panel assets Points2Shop and SurveyRewardz.

The two organisations are to operate as separate entities and will be brought together under the Cint Group umbrella by the end of 2019.

About Cint

Cint is the technology backbone of the world's most successful insight companies. The Cint Platform accelerates the efficiency in gathering survey data, so companies can surface insights faster, in a cost-effective and scalable way to build better products and services. More than 1,500 researchers, agencies and brands including Zappi, GfK and SurveyMonkey use Cint to transform how they gather insights and be competitive in the market. Cint has a rapidly growing team across 15 global offices including London, New York, Stockholm, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Japan and Sydney. www.cint.com.

About P2Sample

P2Sample operates the market research industry's most sophisticated sample and panel platform for clients seeking targeted respondents for consumer insights. P2Sample's fully-automated platform programmatically integrates with hundreds of sample suppliers and allows efficient management of proprietary panels. This includes the industry's largest panel companies, exchanges and marketplaces. In addition, the platform provides access to 60+ million deeply profiled and engaged consumers across 150+ countries. Featuring the industry's only AI-driven fraud detection and respondent engagement systems, P2Sample's technology works with a wide variety of methodologies, including traditional surveys; the latest in neuroscience and behavioural approaches; and online qualitative and video studies. Marlin & Associates was the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to P2 Sample. For more information, visit p2sample.com or follow at @P2Sample.

