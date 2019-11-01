Cinnamon-Lovers Across Canada Have Reason to Rejoice as the First-Ever National Cinnamon Day is Here, Officially Launching the Holiday Season

"We want to give Cinnamon the attention it deserves. Cinnamon is a beloved Canadian spice that's delicious for so many holiday dishes," said Deborah Sharpe, Marketing Director at McCormick Canada, the flavour leader in Canada. "Today, we're sparking the start of #CinnamonSeason by calling on Canadians to share their love of Cinnamon and celebrate its warm, sweet and a bit spicy taste."

Additionally, Club House is on a mission to find and shine a spotlight on the unique people named Cinnamon. It's time these warm, one-of-a-kind Cinnamons get the recognition they deserve, just like the spice. If you are named Cinnamon or know of anyone named Cinnamon, we invite you to help us honor them and join in the celebration of #CinnamonSeason.

To officially kick off the start of #CinnamonSeason, Club House has teamed up with local foodies, Pay Chen and Andrea Buckett, to share new recipes for Cinnamon lovers on this special National Cinnamon Day. Chen created a Cinnamon Swirl Loaf Cake that is sure to be a hit for breakfast or brunch and gift-giving.

"Holiday baking is one of my favourite activities and results in the most delicious gifts for family and friends," said Pay Chen, TV personality and food writer. "Cinnamon is often the star ingredient in many holiday recipes, so I'm thrilled to be celebrating #CinnamonSeason, which may as well be every day in my kitchen!"

Saving room for snacks, Canadian-chef and TV personality Andrea Buckett has incorporated Cinnamon uniquely into her rendition of sweet and spicy kettle popcorn that adds flare and puts the 'pop' in popcorn!

"Spices make cooking exciting and Cinnamon specifically is one of the most versatile spices," said Andrea Buckett, Canadian chef. "I'm thrilled to showcase how this spice can really do it all from savoury to sweet and everything in between. Happy National Cinnamon Day!"

For more Cinnamon recipe inspiration, visit helloflavour.ca/cinnamonseason . Also, check us out on Facebook and Instagram to celebrate all things Cinnamon and see updates on our search for people named Cinnamon.

Cinnamon Crumble Topping:

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup large flake oats

½ cup light brown sugar, packed

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

1 tbsp Club House ground Cinnamon

Pinch kosher salt

Cinnamon Crunch Swirl Loaf Cake:

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp kosher salt

4 large eggs

2 tsp Club House pure vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup 2% plain yogurt

1 tbsp Club House ground Cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and line a 9x5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper Start by making the Cinnamon crumble topping. In a bowl stir together all-purpose flour, large flake oats, light brown sugar, melted butter, Cinnamon and salt. Mix well. To make the loaf, place butter, sugar, baking powder and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing well after each addition and scraping down sides of bowl, as needed. Beat in vanilla extract. Mix in half of the flour, followed by half of the yogurt and repeat with remaining flour and yogurt. Mix just until batter is smooth. Remove 1 cup batter and place in a bowl. Add Cinnamon to 1 cup batter and mix well to combine. Place half of vanilla batter into prepared baking pan. Place half of Cinnamon batter in 1 tbsp dollops on top of vanilla batter in pan. Swirl batters using a spoon. Top with remaining vanilla batter and dollop remaining Cinnamon batter on top. Swirl with a spoon. Evenly top loaf with Cinnamon crumble topping. Bake until a tester inserted into the centre of the loaf comes out clean, about 1 hour, 10 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes, before removing loaf to a rack. Let cool completely.

Sweet and Spicy Cinnamon Kettle Corn

1 ½ tsp Club House ground Cinnamon

1 tsp salt

½ tsp Club House ground cayenne pepper

4 tbsp canola oil

½ cup popcorn kernels

3 tbsp granulated sugar

Directions:

Mix the Cinnamon, salt and cayenne pepper together in a small bowl. Place a heavy bottom large pot over medium heat and add the canola oil and 4 popcorn kernels. Cover and wait until you hear the kernels pop. Remove the lid and add the remainder of the kernels, stir to coat the kernels in oil and sprinkle over the sugar. Cover and cook, shaking the pan occasionally until the popping slows down. Turn off the heat. Remove the lid and sprinkle the Cinnamon mixture evenly over the popcorn. Replace the lid and shake the pot so the Cinnamon mixture coats the popcorn. Pour the popcorn out on to two baking sheets to cool. Serve in large bowl and keep in sealed container.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For over 135 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www. Helloflavour.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House® is one of McCormick & Company's brands. As a global leader in flavour, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavour brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavoured by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavour to Life™.

