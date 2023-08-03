Cineplex to Screen Global T20 Canada Championship Match in Select Theatres

Company Brings Global T20 Canada to its Big Screens for the First Time Carrying CBC Sports' Broadcast of the Professional Twenty20 League Final on Aug.6

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadians will have an opportunity to experience the excitement and passion of cricket like never before as Cineplex and Global T20 Canada announced today the championship final of Canada's professional Twenty20 cricket league will be screened in select theatres across the country.

This marks the first time Canada's largest film exhibitor will show Global T20 Canada cricket in its theatres. Cineplex will carry CBC Sports' live TV broadcast of the championship final on Sunday, August 6 at 11:45 a.m. EST (8:45 a.m. PST) from TD Cricket Arena in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Tickets are free of charge and available on Cineplex.com.

Participating theatres hosting viewing parties include:

Cineplex Cinemas Langley (B.C.)

(B.C.) SilverCity Riverport Cinemas (B.C.)

(B.C.) Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park (ON)

(ON) Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill & VIP (ON)

(ON) Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas (ON)

(ON) Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan (ON)

(ON) SilverCity Brampton Cinemas (ON)

(ON) Cinéma Cineplex Forum et VIP (QC)

"We're excited to work with industry leader, Cineplex, on this initiative that will bring cricket and Global T20 Canada to a larger and wider audience," said Jason Harper, Tournament Director, Global T20 Canada. "Exposing more Canadians to cricket, especially through unique formats that best showcase the sport's action and passion of supporters, will create more fans and grow participation, both of which are key for advancing the sport in Canada."

In the lead up to the championship final, cricket fans and those new to the sport can watch the final group stage matches and playoffs through CBC Sports, the official broadcaster of Global T20 Canada. CBC Sports is streaming all matches on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports App for iOS and Android devices, with the championship final airing live on both CBC TV and CBC Gem as part of CBC Sports Presents weekend programming. Host Andi Petrillo will be joined in-studio by cricket analyst Faraz Sawat. Signa Butler will be on-site to provide reports from the venue.

Fans around the world are also watching the action as Global T20 Canada is being broadcast to hundreds of millions of viewers in India, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean, and other countries and regions.

Debuting in 2018, Global T20 Canada consists of six city-based franchises – Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Vancouver Knights, Brampton (Ontario) Wolves, Mississauga (Ontario) Panthers and Surrey (British Columbia) Jaguars. The franchises feature a mix of international stars from cricket hotbeds - India, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh - as well as top homegrown talent playing for the Canadian men's national team.

About Global T20 Canada

Global T20 Canada debuted in 2018 and is the first professional cricket league in North America playing the Twenty20 format of the sport. Sanctioned by International Cricket Council, the league consists of six city-based franchises - Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Mississauga Panthers, Brampton Wolves, and Surrey Jaguars – featuring international stars from around the world as well as homegrown talent playing on Canada's men's national cricket team. The 2023 edition is the third and follows the successful second edition in 2019 that drew 133 million viewers across 84 countries around the world.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

