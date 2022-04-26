Cineplex's Ellis Jacob Receives Exhibition Industry's Highest Honour

"Cinema continues to be an incredible escape and an experience that can't be replicated at home, one that we've continued to evolve tremendously over the years," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "Throughout my career, bringing people together to share in the magic of the movies has been a driving force and it has been a true privilege to work with those who are as passionate about entertaining our guests through film as myself. I am honoured to receive this award and could not have achieved this milestone without the dedication of my Cineplex family."

"Ellis Jacob is quite simply a marvelous human being," said John Fithian, NATO President and CEO. "He provided steady and insightful leadership as NATO chairman as the industry descended into the depths of the pandemic, and I continue to rely on his wise counsel. His dedication to his company and this industry is unmatched. That dedication is paired with a kindness and courtesy that is rare and is a hallmark of his career."

Rolando Rodriguez, NATO Chairman and Chairman, President and CEO of Marcus Theatres said, "Ellis Jacob, while running his own company, dedicated countless hours to guiding the industry through our deepest crisis. It is impossible to overstate his contribution to NATO and his leadership. As his successor as NATO chairman during the worst of the pandemic, I know firsthand what that leadership meant to the industry and to me. We are stronger because of him."

Ellis Jacob's 35 years of leadership in the motion picture exhibition industry has transformed the movie-going experience for Canadians. In addition to serving as Cineplex's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Cineplex Inc., Toronto's Baycrest Centre for Geriatrics, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada, ASM Global and Boat Rocker Media. He is a former Chairman of the National Association of Theatre Owners and currently serves on its Executive Board. In addition, he serves as an executive committee member of the Global Cinema Federation (GCF) and a founding director of the Canadian Children's Literacy Foundation.

In 2019, Ellis Jacob received the ICTA Global Cinema Innovation Award, was recognized in 2014 as Waterstone Capital's 'Most Admired CEO' in the Enterprise Category, and in 2013 was awarded the 'Most Innovative CEO' from Canadian Business Magazine. Most recently in 2021, Jacob was appointed to the Order of Ontario after previously being appointed to the Order of Canada in 2010, for his contributions to the entertainment and movie exhibition industry along with his voluntary and philanthropic endeavors.

Taking place now in Las Vegas, CinemaCon is the official convention of NATO. Jacob received his industry tribute as part of CinemaCon's "State of the Industry" program on Tuesday, April 26 in The Colosseum of Caesars Palace. The award was presented by Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

