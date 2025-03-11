Cineplex Reports February Box Office Results

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, reported box office revenues of $34.9 million for February 2025, representing 124% of February 2024.

Period 2024 Box Office 2025 Box Office 2025 as a Percentage of

2024 January $37,620 $37,454 100 % February $28,222 $34,932 124 % (i) Amounts are in thousands of dollars.

The top performing film at Cineplex was Captain America: Brave New World, which was released during the heaviest snowstorm of the year. With the continued execution of our international content strategy, Cineplex generated an impressive 25% domestic box office market share on Ne Zha 2, our third-highest grossing film for the month, and now the highest grossing animated film of all time globally. International content represented 24% of the February 2025 box office.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 172 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media or CDM), alternative programming (Cineplex Events) and motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

For more information, contact: Investors: Rayhan Azmat, Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Development and FP&A, Cineplex, [email protected], OR Cineplex Media Relations: Michelle Saba, Vice President, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]