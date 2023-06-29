Cinemo Awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market-leading Position and Delivering Outstanding In-Car Infotainment

Cinemo's comprehensive in-vehicle infotainment products' robust features surpass consumer demand for immersive audio, multi-screen, and premium VOD.

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the in-vehicle media solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Cinemo with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. The company offers highly integrated and modular products that deliver a seamless and enjoyable multimedia experience for drivers and passengers on both built-in and brought-in smart devices. As a one-stop-shop provider, it also integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, giving drivers access to their phone's applications and services through the car's head unit, regardless of the operating system.

2023 Global In-vehicle Media Solutions Company of the Year Award

Through Cloud Services, Cinemo offers carmakers the opportunity to provide their customers with personalized and "on-demand" content and services while on the road. The automotive software company has a global network of partners and customers in the automotive, media and entertainment, consumer electronics, and mobile device industries.

Cinemo leverages over 30 years of combined experience in the multimedia and automotive sectors and has the vision of turning every screen into an opportunity. With trailblazing products based on Cinemo CORE™, Cinemo CARS™, and Cinemo Cloud Services, the company provides exceptional user experiences that engage and excite consumers no matter where they are. Maximizing its deep market knowledge, Cinemo solves unique challenges and requirements of in-vehicle multimedia systems, including:

Managing limited hardware resources

Reducing total costs of ownership

Fulfilling complex compliance and security standards

Gautham Hedge, Senior Research Analyst for Mobility at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Cinemo's transformational growth testifies to its innovative approach and dedication to providing world-leading digital media solutions for the fast-paced and complex automotive market. These position it as an industry leader by enabling automakers and suppliers to deliver outstanding in-car entertainment, connectivity, and the most personalized digital media experiences in the multimedia industry."

Cinemo has gained a competitive advantage through its deep expertise in the automotive multimedia industry, unwavering focus on delivering high-performance and quality products, and commitment to flexibility, scalability, innovation, and research. The demanding automotive environment highly values its software products' ability to perform optimally, deliver a high level of quality, and accelerate time to market. Cinemo's impressive growth momentum and trajectory position it to drive the in-vehicle media solutions space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

"Cinemo's extraordinary product portfolio provides powerful, reliable, and innovative in-car entertainment use cases tailored to the unique needs of original equipment manufacturers. As a trusted partner, Cinemo has earned a reputation for offering the industry's best in-car solutions and continually improving them to meet the market's evolving needs," added Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. With its strong overall performance, Cinemo earns the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year Award in the in-vehicle media industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic. Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo's global team of 200+ innovative thinkers from 35 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.

