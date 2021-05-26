Cinémas Guzzo Theatres Across Québec to Reopen on Friday, May 28

MONTRÉAL, May 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Vincenzo Guzzo, President and CEO of Cinémas Guzzo, the largest independent chain of movie theatres in Québec, and "Dragon" on CBC's entrepreneurially-focused show, Dragons' Den, is pleased to announce the reopening of all Cinémas Guzzo theatres on Friday, May 28, 2021, strictly following all provincial health and safety guidelines.

Moviegoers will finally be able to enjoy the complete experience Cinémas Guzzo offers its guests in all its nine locations throughout the province. Mega-Plex Marché Central 18 (IMAX,) Mega-Plex Taschereau 18 (IMAX,) Mega-Plex Lacordaire 16, Mega-Plex Pont-Viau 16 (IMAX,) Mega-Plex Lacordaire 16, Mega-Plex Terrebonne 14 (IMAX,) Mega-Plex Jacques-Cartier 15, Mega-Plex Deux Montagnes 14 (IMAX,) and Cinéma Guzzo des Sources (IMAX) will once again greet movie lovers with feature films. Additionally, later this summer, the ever-popular movie theatre chain's new state-of-the-art Mega-Plex Saint-Jean 12 will be inaugurated.

"I'm confident people will return to cinemas as they are tired of being confined mainly to their homes and they crave that special moviegoing experience. There is simply nothing like seeing a good movie on a big screen. We've been closed since late September of last year and from the overwhelming feedback we've received, it's clear that our loyal customers are anxiously awaiting our reopening and it will be an honour to welcome them back," said Mr. Guzzo. He continued: "I'm also excited to announce that our 10th theatre will soon open in the community of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and it will feature Giulietta Pizzeria."

Following official health and safety measures, each auditorium will be allowed a maximum of two hundred and fifty guests while maintaining the required physical distancing. Furthermore, government-approved air filtration systems and disinfection protocols will remain in place.

About Vincenzo Guzzo

Vincenzo (Vince) Guzzo is a seasoned entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio of businesses including multi-theatre chain Cinémas Guzzo (the largest chain of independent movie theatres in Quebec with nine locations province wide), restaurants, a construction company, an e-commerce gourmet food platform, and Mr. Sunshine, his personal fashion brand. In 2007, he and his wife, Maria, established the Guzzo Foundation to centralize their philanthropic endeavours, through which they have raised millions of dollars to support medical research aimed at the prevention of cancer and the support of mental health initiatives. His role as a Dragon on CBC's wildly popular Dragons' Den gives Mr. Guzzo a platform to share personal insights and provide entrepreneurial guidance globally.

