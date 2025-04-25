Ciné Starz Acquires Two More Guzzo Cinemas

Leading cinema chain to redefine movie-going with CinéStarz Deluxe experience

MONTREAL, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the recent receivership and closure of Guzzo Cinemas, Ciné Starz is excited to announce the acquisition of two more former Guzzo theatres in Longueuil and Greenfield Park.

This move marks a significant growth for Ciné Starz, one of Canada's leading independent cinema operators, as it accelerates its footprint across Québec and Ontario.

"This expansion represents more than the acquisition of cinemas — it's a reaffirmation of our belief in the future of theatrical exhibition," says Bruce Gurberg, CEO of Ciné Starz. "We are investing in communities and technology to ensure our theatres remain essential cultural hubs."

The two theatres, rebranded as CinéStarz Deluxe Longueuil and CinéStarz Deluxe Taschereau, will serve both Francophone and Anglophone communities, screening films in both languages.

The new Deluxe locations will be renovated, featuring:

The CSX – Ciné Starz Experience , promising premium cinema experiences at reasonable prices

, promising premium cinema experiences at reasonable prices Luxurious fully reclining seats, state-of-the-art screens and sound, dynamic food options

state-of-the-art screens and sound, dynamic food options A community-first approach that aligns with Ciné Starz's long-standing commitment to accessible entertainment

"With the revitalization of these theatres," Gurberg adds, "we can't wait to bring our award-winning CSX – Ciné Starz Experience to the communities in Longueuil and Greenfield Park, focusing on delivering a deluxe movie-going experience at an affordable price."

Movie-goers won't have to wait long for the highly anticipated Ciné Starz Experience at CinéStarz Deluxe Longueuil and CinéStarz Deluxe Taschereau, as the two movie theatres are set to open by the end of May 2025.

About Ciné Starz

Ciné Starz is one of Canada's leading cinema chains with locations across Québec and Ontario, and a two-time winner of the prestigious Best of Montreal award for their Deluxe Cavendish location.

Established over two decades ago, Ciné Starz's recent expansion follows their acquisition in February of former Guzzo theatre in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, now 'CinéStarz Deluxe Des Sources,' set to open Summer 2025.

About Exclusive Pre-Show Out There @ The Movies

Exclusive to Ciné Starz is the showtime Out There @ the Movies, which showcases before each film: personal movie-going stories of top celebrities and exclusive movie content hosted by Canadian celebrity Melissa DiMarco.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE: contact [email protected]; CinéStarz Deluxe Longueuil, 1401 Ch. de Chambly, Longueuil, QC J4J 3X6; CinéStarz Deluxe Taschereau, 3572 Taschereau Blvd, Greenfield Park, QC J4V 2H7