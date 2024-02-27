Cin7 Appoints Ajoy Krishnamoorthy as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Krishnamoorthy to Lead Cin7 in Continued Product and Growth Momentum

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cin7 , the industry-leading inventory and order management software provider, has appointed Ajoy Krishnamoorthy as Chief Executive Officer and Nolan Smith as President and Chief Operating Officer to lead Cin7 into its next phase of substantial growth.

Krishnamoorthy assumes the role from David Leach, who has served as CEO since October 2019 and led the business as it expanded into a global, market-leading platform. Leach stated, "It has been a privilege to lead this extraordinary company and its global team over the last four years and observe the incredible business we've built together. Witnessing our team live our values with dedication, and consistently delivering on our mission to our customers, has made my journey at Cin7 incredibly rewarding." Leach will remain an advisor to the company's board of directors and executive leadership team.

Krishnamoorthy, who joined Cin7 in 2022 as Chief Product Officer, will lead the expansion of Cin7's product offerings and customer engagement, building on the foundation of the company growing its annual recurring revenue more than five-times since its investment from Rubicon Technology Partners in October 2019. Under Krishnamoorthy's leadership as Chief Product Officer, Cin7 earned two recognitions from Forbes as the top inventory management software.

Krishnamoorthy brings over two decades of software leadership to Cin7. In addition to serving as CPO at Cin7, Krishnamoorthy was most recently Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Product at Acumatica and has held leadership roles in Product and Strategy at Microsoft.

"It's an honor for me to lead Cin7," Krishnamoorthy said. "Our products are mission critical to our customers' growth. By combining our customer's passion for their products with strategic integrations, differentiated product capabilities, a thriving partner ecosystem, and our strong team, we are well-positioned to deliver on our strategy. I'm thrilled to be partnering with Nolan and our incredible team and have never been more energized about the opportunities ahead for Cin7 and our over 8,000 customers."

Cin7 is also promoting Nolan Smith to President and COO of Cin7. Smith initially joined Cin7 as Chief Financial Officer in 2020 and has continued to take increasing executive leadership responsibilities over the last four years. Prior to Cin7, Smith held CFO and financial leadership roles at Sovrn and Zayo.

This leadership transition marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for Cin7, as it continues to transform traditional inventory and order management capabilities into a true intelligent commerce platform for its customers, fulfilling its vision of making selling products as easy as buying them.

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Cin7's products, Core and Omni, natively integrate with over 700+ applications, so business owners can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place. Founded in 2012, Cin7 has grown into a global force, supporting product sellers in 100+ countries, serving 8,000+ customers and processing over 125 million orders annually.

