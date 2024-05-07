OAKVILLE, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - CIMSOFT CORP., a leading provider of industrial automation software for over 25 years, announced the appointment of Jean-François Niaison as its new President, effective April 8, 2024. Mr. Niaison brings a wealth of experience in the B2B software industry to CIMSOFT, with a proven track record of success.

For over 26 years, Jean-François has worked extensively in the B2B software industry. As President and co-owner, he played a pivotal role in leading the growth of SolidXperts Inc., a Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks partner serving Eastern Canada and New England.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a talented and passionate team," says Jean-François Niaison. "CIMSOFT is a true leader in the industry of industrial software with an impressive track record in enabling Canadian enterprises to achieve their digital transformation objectives."

As President, Jean-François will be responsible for guiding CIMSOFT's strategic vision and direction. He will lead the management team and oversee all operations to ensure the company achieves its objectives.

"Jean-François' experience as a senior executive in the software-as-a-service industry will drive CIMSOFT to the next level," adds Altauf Mohamed, owner and CEO of CIMSOFT CORP. "We are excited to have him join us and lead the team at a time where so many enterprises are looking for best in class value-chain, production and asset management solutions. Jean-François' management style and experience is exactly what will propel our teams to further drive the opportunities before us as we expand our solutions and services offerings. It's a great match for both of us."

