CILAR Receives Hundreds of Applications for Canadian Black-Led Business Grants During The COVID-19 Pandemic

With one day left before applications are due on Friday, August 20 th 2021, hundreds of Black-led businesses have already submitted applications demonstrating the need for greater support. Canadian Black-led businesses that are driving innovation in their community are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.

This grant program was developed to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19. In addition to pre-existing disparities, the pandemic has increased barriers for the Black Community to fully participate in Canada's innovation economy. On average, Black professionals earn $16,400 less than non-visible minorities in Canada's innovation sector. While innovation is one of the highest paying and fastest growing sectors of the economy, Black employee representation is largely underrepresented.

"Without urgent action to scale inclusion, Canada's innovation economy will not rise to its full potential," said Serena Nguyen, Executive Director, CILAR.

CILAR alongside its members and partners are focused on building inclusive opportunities to provide access to capital and programs for entrepreneurs seeking to grow their ideas into viable, sustainable and global platforms.

To apply for the CILAR Grant Program, visit cilar.ca/programs/black-led-business-grants and review the following criteria:

Be an organization that is Black-led. The majority of owners and/or leadership team identify as Black

Be a Canadian business with a valid business registration number

Share how COVID-19 has impacted the business

Provide an overview of how funds will be used to help sustain the business through the pandemic (e.g., technology support, certifications, skilling, digitizing, etc.)

Submit a full and accurate application

Applications for the CILAR grant program are due by August 20th, 2021.

About the Coalition of Innovation Leaders Against Racism (CILAR)

CILAR is a diverse group of Canadian leaders committed to creating equitable pathways for the Black community, Indigenous peoples and people of colour. In doing so, CILAR aims to help end systemic racism and other barriers to participation using an inclusive coalition model. The five areas of focus include youth development, job opportunities, access to capital, leadership and, inclusive innovation/technology. Learn more at cilar.ca.

For further information: Media Contact, Jenelle Ernest, (647) 914-5553, [email protected]