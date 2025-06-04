CIHI and GEMINI team up to modernize hospital data and improve patient care

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) and Unity Health Toronto's GEMINI Network have formalized a 3-year partnership. They will work together to ensure that rich clinical information can drive research, quality improvement and system-wide health care transformation, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Together, CIHI and GEMINI will explore ways to optimize near real-time hospital data to support the development of a pan-Canadian, integrated hospital data system. This system will enhance access to high-quality, standardized data for research, performance monitoring and quality improvement. CIHI is funded by Health Canada to support modernization of hospital data across Canada, and the GEMINI partnership aligns seamlessly with this mandate.

GEMINI is Canada's largest hospital clinical data research network, helping health care providers and researchers understand and improve patient outcomes through advanced analytics and real-world data.

"CIHI is proud to partner with GEMINI to unlock the full potential of hospital data in Canada," said Dr. Anderson Chuck, President and CEO, CIHI. "Together we are laying the groundwork for more responsive, data-driven health systems that deliver better care for all Canadians."

About the partnership

This partnership marks an important step forward in strengthening Canada's digital health ecosystem and accelerating the use of data to support smarter, safer and more equitable care.

Transforming hospital data requires collaboration across health systems and other sectors. The CIHI–GEMINI partnership will build on digital health innovations, reduce duplication, improve timeliness and facilitate data sharing.

By combining GEMINI's expertise in AI and advanced analytics with CIHI's trusted role in data standards, this collaboration will modernize CIHI's data systems, transform rich hospital clinical data into actionable insights to improve patient care, advance the development of sovereign AI models that reflect Canada's diverse populations, and strengthen connections with AI institutes and partners to support the responsible adoption of AI in health care.

"We're excited to work with CIHI on this important initiative," said Dr. Fahad Razak, GEMINI Cofounder and Internist, St Michael's Hospital (Unity Health Toronto). "Together, we can create a data infrastructure that not only meets today's needs but also drives continuous learning and improvement across the health system."

About CIHI

The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing essential health information to all Canadians.

CIHI works closely with federal, provincial and territorial partners and stakeholders throughout Canada to gather, package and disseminate information to inform policy, management, care and research, leading to better and more equitable health outcomes for all Canadians.

Health information has become one of society's most valuable public goods. For more than 30 years, CIHI has set the pace on data privacy, security, accessibility and innovation to improve Canada's health systems.

CIHI: Better data. Better decisions. Healthier Canadians.

About Unity Health Toronto

Unity Health Toronto is Canada's largest Catholic health care provider with a wingspan across Toronto's core. The breadth of services we provide, strengthened by community partnerships and academic affiliations, positions us as a national model for collaborative, integrated, high quality care as we work to build a stronger, resilient and equitable health system for all.

Guided by our mission and values, we aim to provide the best care experiences at every stage of our patients' health journey, from pediatric to primary care, urgent and acute care, specialty programs, seniors care, rehabilitation, long-term care, palliative care and advanced care for the most complex patients. Our strength lies in the combined expertise of our sites: a community academic and acute care hospital at St. Joseph's Health Centre, a research-intensive academic health sciences centre at St. Michael's Hospital, a campus of care for seniors, rehabilitation and long-term care at Providence Healthcare and a constellation of satellite clinics offering community-based and primary care. As a leading Canadian health research institution and learning destination of choice for health professionals, we are advancing health care for all united by one vision: The best care experiences, created together.

