POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Quebec company Cielo Verde Inc. is pleased to announce that an additional three of their premium-quality cannabis products are now available at the SQDC for a total of six products. Continuing their expansion of the Bud LafleurTm/Mc brand, three products will be sold in dried flower form in 3.5 g size along with the company's launch of three pre-rolled formats, 1 gram, 2 units x 0.5 grams and 7 units x 0.5 grams.

"We are excited to share our products with the cannabis community in Quebec. All of our focus has and will continue to be on servicing the Quebec market.'' Barry Laxer, CEO and founder of Cielo Verde.

"We are bringing to market unique cultivars, legacy strains, premium quality flower and the highest standards in hydroponic cultivation methods and quality assurance,'' Laxer said of their strains Citroli, Moby Dick, and Black Sunset.

Cielo Verde's two indoor production facilities, acquired from Aurora in June 2021, boast over 100,000 sq. ft. of combined cultivation space featuring the very latest technology. The acquisition positions Cielo Verde as one of Quebec's leading indoor producers of premium-quality cannabis.

Cielo Verde has been fully licensed since August 2021, with all necessary licenses for processing, growing, medical sales, recreational sales, and Cannabis 2.0 sales—in short, everything it needs to create innovative, superior-quality products. Other products will be coming soon, as Cielo Verde prepares to expand its portfolio with a multitude of products.

About Cielo Verde

Founded in 2021, Cielo Verde Québec Inc. is a privately held licensed producer of premium quality-grade medical and recreational adult-use cannabis with one of Quebec's most extensive growing facilities. With its two facilities, Pointe-Claire and Lachute, Cielo Verde has a yearly production capacity of approximately 10 tons spanning 100,000 square feet of indoor growing with another acre of outdoor cultivation capabilities.

For further information: www.cieloverde.ca.