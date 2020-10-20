Cidel wins Digital Innovator of the Year

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Cidel continues to look for client centric solutions and the partnership with ERI and its OLYMPIC Banking System which started in 2016 has allowed Cidel to continue to be a major player in the UHNW space.

The implementation of the OLYMPIC Banking System achieved a number of positive outcomes:

Cidel eliminated 3 existing systems resulting in a significant annual cost savings both in license costs and IT support. The system enabled client relationship managers to focus on building client relationships instead of building reports. This helped Cidel grow its AUM even during the initial stages of the implementation Reduced the amount of time spent on regulatory reporting required by OSFI, OSC, SEC, FATCA, AML. Increased the accuracy and timeliness of performance reporting, including attribution analysis, to clients Allowed flexibility in reporting through the use of a data warehouse instead of using pre-programmed stock reports. Enabled the implementation of a new client facing website eliminating the need to use a third party vendor. Allowed STP trading and settlement at multiple custodians in multiple jurisdictions. Trading staff were able to focus on trading instead of trade settlement. Introduced enhanced security features to align user access with securities legislation requirements. Integrated the bank functions into the wealth management operations allowing clients to quickly access loan facilities Decreased the amount of time that auditors spent during Cidel's annual audit.

Our committed partnership with ERI implementing our OLYMPIC Banking System has led to this huge success for both companies. The solution has already been chosen by more than 300 financial institutions and banks worldwide. ERI with more than 30 years of expertise, also won the Best Banking System category for 2019 at the Systems in the City Financial Technology Awards (London, United Kingdom), out of 10,000 votes from across the industry and a total of 121 nominated companies.

As an example of the efficiencies obtained from using the new system, Cidel Asset Management has processed, for a single client, over 77,000 individual trades and settled the trades with multiple custodians. This entire operation was done without a single error or a failed trade. The error free implementation & strong investment performance gave the client confidence to increase his allocation to us in the succeeding months.

