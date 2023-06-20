TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced changes to the risk ratings of the CIBC Nasdaq Index Fund and CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution. The changes will be reflected in the renewal of the CIBC Mutual Funds and CIBC Family of Portfolios Simplified Prospectus, effective on or about June 20, 2023.

The new risk ratings were determined in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. No changes have been made to the investment objectives, investment strategies or management of the affected mutual funds. CIBC reviews the risk rating for each fund at least annually, and makes adjustments whenever the existing investment risk level is no longer appropriate.

Name Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating CIBC Nasdaq Index Fund Medium Medium to high CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution Low Low to medium

