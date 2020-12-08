TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC, manager of Imperial Pools, has announced a change to the risk rating of Imperial Canadian Diversified Income Pool. This change will be reflected in the renewal of Imperial Pools and Income Generation Portfolios Simplified Prospectus, effective on or about December 10, 2020.

The pool's new risk rating was determined in accordance with the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators. No changes have been made to the pool's investment objectives, investment strategies or management. The manager of Imperial Pools reviews the risk rating for each pool at least annually, and makes adjustments whenever the existing investment risk level is no longer appropriate.

Name Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Imperial Canadian Diversified Income Pool Low Low to Medium

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

For further information: Nima Ranawana, 647-456-4556 or [email protected]

