TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its intention to redeem all of its issued and outstanding Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series 39 (Non-viability contingent capital (NVCC)) (Series 39 shares) (TSX: CM.PR.O), for cash. The redemption will occur on July 31, 2024. The redemption price is $25.00 per Series 39 share.

The $0.232063 quarterly dividend announced on May 30, 2024 will be the final dividend on the Series 39 shares and will be paid on July 29, 2024, covering the period to July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

Holders of the Series 39 shares should contact the financial institution, broker or other intermediary through which they hold the shares to confirm how they will receive their redemption proceeds.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients.

For further information: Investor Relations: Callen Glass, 647-990-9665, [email protected]; Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]