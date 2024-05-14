TORONTO, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its intention to redeem all $1.5 billion of its 2.95% Debentures due June 19, 2029 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (subordinated indebtedness) (the "Debentures"). In accordance with their terms, the Debentures will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount on June 19, 2024, together with accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the redemption date. Interest on the Debentures will cease to accrue from and after the redemption date.

The redemption will be financed out of the general corporate funds of CIBC. Notice will be delivered to registered holders of the Debentures in accordance with the terms outlined in the prospectus supplement for the Debentures.

About CIBC

