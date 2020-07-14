CIBC to Issue NVCC Subordinated Debentures

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced a domestic public offering of $1 billion of 2.01% Debentures due July 21, 2030 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (subordinated indebtedness). The Debentures will be issued in Canada and sold through a dealer syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets.

The Debentures will bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.01% per annum (paid semi-annually) until July 21, 2025, and at the three-month Canadian dollar bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.28% per annum (paid quarterly) thereafter until their maturity on July 21, 2030. The expected closing date is July 21, 2020.

CIBC may, at its option, with the prior approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada, redeem the Debentures on or after July 21, 2025 at par, together with accrued and unpaid interest, in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' prior notice to registered holders of the Debentures.

The net proceeds from this transaction will be used for general purposes of CIBC.

The Debentures being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is unlawful.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

