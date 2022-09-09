/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced a domestic public offering of $600 million of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 56 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Preferred Shares"). The Preferred Shares will be sold to certain institutional investors through a dealer syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets.

The Preferred Shares will be issued at a price of $1,000 per share and will yield 7.361% annually. The Preferred Shares will pay dividends at a rate of 7.365% annually, payable semi-annually, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of CIBC, for the initial period ending on, but excluding, October 28, 2027. Thereafter, the dividend rate on the Preferred Shares will reset every five years at a rate equal to the prevailing 5-year Government of Canada Yield plus 4.20%. The expected closing date of the offering is September 16, 2022.

CIBC may redeem the Preferred Shares during the period from September 28 to and including October 28, commencing on September 28, 2027 and every five years thereafter with the prior written approval of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada), in whole or in part on not less than 10 days' nor more than 60 days' prior notice.

The net proceeds from this transaction will be used for general banking purposes of CIBC.

The Preferred Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the bank's short form base shelf prospectus dated August 28, 2020, to be filed on or about September 12, 2022 with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Preferred Shares have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

