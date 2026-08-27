CIBC to host Investor Day on December 9, 2026

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) will host an Investor Day on Wednesday December 9, 2026, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The event will feature presentations from senior leaders at CIBC and provide an in-depth overview of the bank's strategic vision and client-focused growth strategy, including an update on the priorities for each of its strategic business units, capital allocation strategy, and financial objectives.

"Our client-focused strategy is delivering strong momentum across our bank," said Harry Culham, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIBC. "At Investor Day, we look forward to sharing how we are accelerating our strategic priorities, investing in our growth opportunities, and building on our financial strength to create long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

Details regarding in-person registration, webcast access, the agenda and speakers will be provided in advance of the event. A live webcast of the event, along with supporting materials, will be available on December 9 on the CIBC Investor Relations website.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

SOURCE CIBC - Investor Relations

For further information: Erica Belling, Investor and Financial Communications, 416-594-7251, [email protected]; Odessa Gilecki, Investor Communications, +1 888-713-5457, [email protected]