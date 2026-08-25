CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for August 2026

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the August 2026 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

Unitholders of record on August 31, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on September 3, 2026. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CFRN TSX $0.050 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.075 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.077 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series CCNS TSX $0.059 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series CCRE TSX $0.065 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series CPLS TSX $0.071 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.049 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.042 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series CSCP CBOE $0.050 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC CBOE $0.079 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU CBOE $0.031 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI CBOE $0.071 CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX $0.062 CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBB CBOE $0.038 CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBC CBOE $0.034 CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBD CBOE $0.037 CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBE CBOE $0.048 CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBF CBOE $0.037 CIBC 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series CTBG CBOE $0.030 CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)* CTUD.U CBOE $0.027 CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)* CTUE.U CBOE $0.024 CIBC 2028 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)* CTUF.U CBOE $0.025 CIBC 2029 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)* CTUG.U CBOE $0.037 CIBC 2030 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)* CTUH.U CBOE $0.021 CIBC 2031 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)* CTUI.U CBOE $0.030 CIBC 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series CLBF CBOE $0.043 CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF CCAD TSX $0.100 CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)* CUSD.U TSX $0.159 CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF CALB TSX $0.047 CIBC Income Advantage Fund - ETF Series CCLO CBOE $0.080 CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF CCCB TSX $0.160 CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF CCDC TSX $0.155 CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF CUDC TSX $0.125 CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUDC.F TSX $0.125 CIBC Canadian Bond Fund – ETF Series CCBA CBOE $0.071 CIBC Short-Term Income Fund – ETF Series CSTB CBOE $0.058

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U,CTUF.U, CTUG.U, CTUH.U and CTUI.U

CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, is a trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc., and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

The FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ or the underlying data.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management™ (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 1971, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of March 31, 2026, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

1CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001.



2Includes $57 billion in notional currency, $125 billion in US PWM assets and $28 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]