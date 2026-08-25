CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for August 2026

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CIBC

Aug 25, 2026, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the August 2026 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

Unitholders of record on August 31, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on September 3, 2026. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker

Symbols   

Exchange   

Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)              

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF

CFRN

TSX

$0.050

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.075

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CFLX

TSX

$0.077

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series

CCNS

TSX

$0.059

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series

CCRE

TSX

$0.065

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool - ETF Series

CPLS

TSX

$0.071

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.049

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.042

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund - ETF Series

CSCP

CBOE

$0.050

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLC

CBOE

$0.079

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLU

CBOE

$0.031

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLI

CBOE

$0.071

CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF

CSBI

TSX

$0.062

CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBB

CBOE

$0.038

CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBC

CBOE

$0.034

CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBD

CBOE

$0.037

CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBE

CBOE

$0.048

CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBF

CBOE

$0.037

CIBC 2031 Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series

CTBG

CBOE

$0.030

CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)*

CTUD.U

CBOE

$0.027

CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (USD)*

CTUE.U

CBOE

$0.024

CIBC 2028 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)*

CTUF.U

CBOE

$0.025

CIBC 2029 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)*

CTUG.U

CBOE

$0.037

CIBC 2030 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)*

CTUH.U

CBOE

$0.021

CIBC 2031 U.S Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (USD)*

CTUI.U

CBOE

$0.030

CIBC 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series   

CLBF

CBOE

$0.043

CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF

CCAD

TSX

$0.100

CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)*

CUSD.U

TSX

$0.159

CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF

CALB

TSX

$0.047

CIBC Income Advantage Fund - ETF Series

CCLO

CBOE

$0.080

CIBC Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF

CCCB

TSX

$0.160

CIBC Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CCDC

TSX

$0.155

CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

CUDC

TSX

$0.125

CIBC US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CUDC.F

TSX

$0.125

CIBC Canadian Bond Fund – ETF Series

CCBA

CBOE

$0.071

CIBC Short-Term Income Fund – ETF Series

CSTB

CBOE

$0.058

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U,CTUF.U, CTUG.U, CTUH.U and CTUI.U

CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, is a trademark or service mark of Morningstar, Inc., and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

The FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of FTSE Canada Short Term Bond Index™ and FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index™ or the underlying data.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management™ (CIBC GAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, is one of Canada's largest asset managers. Established in 1971, CIBC GAM offers a broad range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, portfolio solutions, alternative investments, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. With teams across Canada and the US, CIBC GAM serves retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients in North America and institutional clients worldwide. As of March 31, 2026, CIBC GAM managed $398 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit cibc.com/gam or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

1CIBC Global Asset Management (previously known as TAL Global Asset Management Inc.) was founded in 1972 as a privately-owned investment manager. CIBC took an ownership stake in 1994, eventually assuming 100% in 2001.

2Includes $57 billion in notional currency, $125 billion in US PWM assets and $28 billion in third-party sub-advised assets. All figures in CAD. As at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]

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CIBC

About CIBC CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers...

Related Organization(s)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce