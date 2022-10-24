CIBC SQUARE's 81 Bay Street Building Achieves SmartScore Certification

The next gen Toronto office tower is one of the first three Canadian buildings to achieve this accreditation

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC SQUARE, Toronto's innovative office complex by Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines, announced that it has earned the SmartScore Platinum rating for its 81 Bay Street office tower.

SmartScore is the globally recognized smart building certification developed by WiredScore to champion cutting-edge technology in real estate. The accreditation sets a global standard for the world's smartest buildings that deliver outstanding outcomes for all users through digital technology to exceed their evolving expectations.

Interior image of CIBC Square (CNW Group/CIBC SQUARE) Exterior image of CIBC Square (CNW Group/CIBC SQUARE) Smart Score Platinum Seal (CNW Group/CIBC SQUARE)

The certification recognizes CIBC SQUARE as one of the smartest and most engaging environments to work in the world, delivering an exceptional user experience, driving cost efficiency, and meeting high standards of sustainability. The building demonstrates groundbreaking innovation with the use of market-leading technology, processes, and automation to deliver world-class outcomes to all users– creating a future-proof space.

Noteworthy features of CIBC SQUARE that led to this designation include seamless digital access and hosting capabilities, access to digital maps of the building's amenity spaces via the in-building app and extensive cybersecurity policies. These are only a few of the unique functions that contribute to a state-of-the-art experience.

"CIBC SQUARE is proud to be one of the first Canadian properties recognized with the SmartScore designation, alongside the twenty-five properties globally, which further underscores our commitment to creating a forward-thinking and intentional smart building," said David Hoffman, General Manager at CIBC SQUARE. "With pillars like wellness, safety, community, connectivity, and sustainability becoming increasingly important for office tenants, our goal is to continue delivering a space that meets those criteria in the highest form. The SmartScore certification signifies CIBC SQUARE's commitment to its people-first approach."

This achievement follows the development's announcement earlier this year that the 81 Bay Street office tower also earned a WELL Health-Safety Rating, which further recognizes its operational policies and protocols, community-centric design, and overall innovation.

Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines developments aim to consistently achieve the highest standard across their portfolios. As part of both Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines' ESG and innovation approaches, the firms continue their commitment to innovative smart building strategies that prioritize the tenant experience and solutions to environmental, social, and governance issues. 81 Bay Street is one of two buildings targeting the SmartScore certification in the Ivanhoé Cambridge and Hines joint portfolio along with Texas Tower, a new state-of-the-art office building in Houston, TX.

To learn more about the SmartScore certification, visit https://wiredscore.com/certify-a-building/smartscore/ .

About CIBC SQUARE

CIBC SQUARE epitomizes the best of everything Toronto has to offer. Comprising of two highly innovative office buildings, the downtown urban destination will offer cutting-edge office and collaborative spaces. At 49 and 50 storeys, it will offer expansive views of Lake Ontario and Toronto's skyline.

The signature amenity of CIBC SQUARE is a one-acre elevated park, spanning one of North America's busiest railways to connect the two buildings at the 4th floor level. The project was designed by architect firms WilkinsonEyre and Adamson Associates to exceed mechanical, electrical, and security expectations. The complex has attained LEED® Platinum Core & Shell certification, WELL Platinum Certification, and WiredScore Platinum accreditation.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,200 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$69 billion in real estate assets as of December 31, 2021 and is a real estate subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec , a global investment group. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com .

About Hines

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 285 cities in 28 countries. Hines oversees investment assets under management totaling approximately $90.3 billion¹. In addition, Hines provides third-party property-level services to 373 properties totaling 114.2 million square feet. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped or acquired approximately 1,530 properties, totaling over 511 million square feet. The firm currently has more than 198 developments underway around the world. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a foundational commitment to ESG, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit http://www.hines.com for more information.

¹Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of December 31, 2021.

Related Links

www.cibcsquare.com

www.ivanhoecambridge.com

www.hines.com

SOURCE CIBC SQUARE

For further information: Jennifer Dunsmore, Pomp & Circumstance PR, 519-820-6242, [email protected]