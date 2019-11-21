CIBC's Sandy Sharman joins WXN Hall of Fame for Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC today congratulates Sandy Sharman, Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer on being named a recipient of this year's WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award.

This is the fourth time Ms. Sharman has been recognized among Canada's most powerful women, and with this distinction joins the Women's Executive Network Hall of Fame.

"Sandy is a driving force behind the transformation of our bank, making significant contributions to our inclusive and purpose-driven culture and unlocking the potential of our team members globally," says Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President & CEO. "Sandy is an action-oriented leader at our bank and in our communities, and we are proud to see her recognized among this distinguished group of leaders."

Ms. Sharman now joins CIBC's Laura Dottori-Attanasio and Christina Kramer as members of the WXN Hall of Fame.

Launched in 2003, The Women's Executive Network's Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 awards celebrate the professional achievements of strong female leaders across Canada in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. They are presented to remarkable women in ten different categories, and are chosen by an independent advisory board.

As a proud WXN Partner, CIBC's support is aligned to the bank's commitment to creating the necessary conditions and opportunities for women to thrive and succeed in leadership positions.

