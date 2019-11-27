CIBC's Laura Dottori-Attanasio honoured as Volunteer of the Year at 2019 Philanthropy Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC is proud to congratulate Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Chief Risk Officer, on receiving the prestigious Volunteer of the Year award at the annual Philanthropy Awards luncheon hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP)'s Greater Toronto Chapter. The award recognizes exceptional skills in coordinating and motivating groups of volunteers for fundraising projects for the benefit of non-profit organizations and a commitment to the advancement of philanthropy.

"Laura's volunteer efforts are extensions of her genuine passion for improving communities and creating a brighter future for children and youth," says Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President & CEO. "As fundraising committee co-chair with the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, her leadership and support have opened the door to transformational programs as well as partnerships with leading companies and their charitable foundations, including the CIBC Children's Foundation.

"At CIBC, we are strong believers that one person can make a difference. Laura's leadership and passion to make the lives of children better comes from the heart and is an inspiration to all of us," added Mr. Dodig.

The AFP Greater Toronto Chapter has honoured leadership in philanthropy through its annual awards program since 1995. Ms. Dottori-Attanasio and six other extraordinary recipients this year join a long list of generous citizens and organizations whose outstanding contribution of time, leadership and financial support have made the world a better place.

