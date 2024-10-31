CIBC's Jaimie Lickers Named One of WXN's Top 100 Most Powerful Women

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC is proud to announce that Jaimie Lickers, Senior Vice President of Indigenous Markets, has been named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network (WXN). This prestigious award celebrates the outstanding contributions and leadership of women across the country.

Since joining CIBC in 2020, Jaimie has been a driving force in advancing both the bank's Indigenous Markets business as well as our economic reconciliation efforts. Under her leadership, CIBC has strengthened partnerships with Indigenous communities, expanded our financial products and services for Indigenous clients, and has been recognized as a PAIR Silver-certified organization by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business.

"Jaimie is a true trailblazer and an inspiration to all of us," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "Her purpose-driven leadership is expanding financial access and opportunities, empowering Indigenous communities across the country."

Jaimie was selected in the Executive Leaders category and joins other senior leaders of our bank who have previously been recognized or are members of the WXN Hall of Fame, including Veni Iozzo, Christina Kramer, Kikelomo Lawal, the Hon. Lisa Raitt, Susan Rimmer, and Sandy Sharman.

The Women's Executive Network's Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 awardsTM celebrates the professional achievements of women leaders across Canada in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. They are presented to outstanding women in thirteen different categories with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada. A complete list of recipients is available on the Women's Executive Network website.

As a long-standing WXN Partner, CIBC's support aligns with its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment that empowers women to thrive in leadership roles.

