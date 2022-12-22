CIBC clients, team members, charity partners and special guests come together to create a world without limits to ambition

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that $6 million was raised for children's charities globally during the 38th annual CIBC Miracle Day held on December 7.



Every year CIBC Capital Markets traders and CIBC Wood Gundy investment advisors donate their fees and commissions to help kids access vital support programs and services that help them thrive. This year's CIBC Miracle Day brought together celebrities, athletes, musicians, singers, charities and CIBC team members – all with the goal of raising funds to improve the lives of children around the world. Longstanding supporters Scott McGillivray, Tessa Virtue, Pinball Clemons, Mira Sorvino, Simple Plan, Charles Oakley and Bruce Croxon, were among the special guests who brought their energy and enthusiasm to highlight the incredible and inspiring work of children's charities.



"For the 38th year, our clients, team members, charity partners and special guests came together to help improve the lives of children from underserved communities globally," said Harry Culham, Group Head, CIBC Capital Markets, and Co-Chair of the CIBC Foundation.



"It was great to be back in-person to celebrate and we are thrilled to have raised $6 million. On behalf of CIBC, we'd like to thank everyone who contributed to this special day," said Ed Dodig, Executive Vice-President & Head, Private Wealth Management & CIBC Wood Gundy.



CIBC Miracle Day is an annual event that takes place on the first Wednesday in December, and supports invaluable work done by children's charities around the world. CIBC began this giving tradition in 1984, and has since raised more than $272 million globally, helping to transform the lives of children and communities worldwide.



The new CIBC Foundation, which serves to advance social and economic equity, administers the funds raised on CIBC Miracle Day. Funds are distributed throughout the year and play an instrumental role in helping children access vital support services and programs.

