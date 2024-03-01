TORONTO, Mar. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that materials for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), are now available, including the 2024 Management Proxy Circular.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Our 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will take place in-person and by live webcast. In-person attendance at the meeting is open to registered shareholders, beneficial shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders. Shareholders and proxyholders may also attend through the live webcast or call into our phone line to listen to the meeting (though voting is not available by phone).

All other interested persons are welcome to attend the meeting through the live webcast.

When: Thursday, April 4, 2024 , 9:30 a.m. (EDT)

, In person: CIBC Square, 81 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario (available for registered shareholders, beneficial shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders)

CIBC Square, 81 Bay Street, (available for registered shareholders, beneficial shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders) Live webcast: Log in at https://cibcvirtual.com/agm2024 at least 15 minutes before the meeting starts

Log in at https://cibcvirtual.com/agm2024 at least 15 minutes before the meeting starts By phone: English 416 340-2217 (local) or 1 800 806-5484 (toll-free in Canada and the United States ), passcode 7053922# French 514 392-1587 (local) or 1 800 898-3989 (toll free in Canada and the United States ), passcode 9040336#



We encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Management Proxy Circular (available at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/cibc) and their proxy form or voting instruction form. Shareholders with questions may contact CIBC's transfer agent TSX Trust Company at 1 866 751-6315 (toll free in Canada and the United States) or 416 682-3860 (other countries).

We also encourage shareholders to submit questions for our Board and management in advance of the meeting by email to the Corporate Secretary at [email protected] or by mail to CIBC Corporate Secretary Division, 81 Bay Street, CIBC Square, 20th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5J 0E7.

Meeting Materials

CIBC's meeting materials have been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Distribution of the meeting materials to shareholders begins today and they can also be accessed online:

Shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the Management Proxy Circular or the Annual Report, free of charge, by contacting our transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, through one of the methods described in the Management Proxy Circular.

