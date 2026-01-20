TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC has been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the 14th consecutive year. This recognition celebrates employers who create exceptional environments where emerging talent can launch meaningful careers and realize their full potential.

"Young professionals are vital to our continued success, and we're committed to providing them with the resources, support and opportunities they need to excel," said Yvonne Dimitroff, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), People, Culture and Talent, CIBC. "We take pride in fostering a purpose-led culture where early-career team members feel valued, empowered to innovate, and equipped to build the careers they envision."

CIBC's continued recognition reflects its investment in programs that help young professionals thrive, including the Student Leadership Academy and CIBC's Spark program for co-op students and interns. CIBC also offers targeted leadership and career development programs, dynamic onboarding to set new team members up for success, and a strong mentorship culture that connects emerging talent with experienced leaders and continuous learning through the Learning Central platform.

CIBC's listing among Canada's Top Employers for Young People follows other related recognition which includes:

CIBC named one of Canada's 2026 Top 100 Employers

CIBC was named a 2025 Catalyst Award winner for its commitment to advancing gender equity and workplace inclusion

CIBC recognized as a Leading Workplace for Disability Inclusion in 2025

CIBC achieved a top rating from advisors for the 10th consecutive year in the 2025 Investment Executive Report Card on Banks

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

