TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC - For the 10th year in a row, CIBC has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for providing programs that support the next generation of leaders and changemakers. This recognition follows CIBC's win as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. in November 2021.



"We are honoured to be recognized for our commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive culture that attracts and retains the leaders of tomorrow. At CIBC, we understand that Canada's young people are critical to our continued growth and success," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand. "We are proud to cultivate a workplace culture that provides young professionals with the opportunities to engage with purpose as they grow and develop in their careers."

Now in its 19th year, Canada's Top Employers for Young People is based on a review of employer benefits and initiatives, including tuition assistance, work-study programs, and other programs of importance to young Canadians beginning their careers.

In addition to being an employer of choice for young people, CIBC has continued to be recognized in other rankings for encouraging and implementing inclusive employment practices. Recent notable awards and recognition include being named among the following:

Canada's 50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers

50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers Canada's Top 100 Ideal Employers by Universum

Top 100 Ideal Employers by Universum LinkedIn's Top 10 Companies in Canada

Best Contribution to Student Career Development by TalentEgg

FTSE4Good Index since its inception in 2001

Mediacorp Canada's Top 100 Employers and Best Diversity Employers for 2021

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for disclosure of efforts to support gender equality through policies, representation and transparency

Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking as #1 in Canada and 19 th globally for gender equality

and 19 globally for gender equality Imagine Caring Company

To learn more about careers at CIBC, visit our website.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: [email protected] or 647-456-4556.