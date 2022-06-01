CIBC raises prime lending rate

TORONTO, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that it is raising its Canadian prime lending rate by 50 basis points from 3.2 per cent to 3.7 per cent, effective Thursday, June 2, 2022.

