TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC has been included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the seventh consecutive year. The Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

"At CIBC, we recognize the important perspective and insight that gender-balanced teams bring to our business and in helping make our clients' ambitions a reality," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand, CIBC. "This important recognition highlights CIBC's commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion and our contributions toward creating a more equitable society."

Notable highlights from the past year include the following:

CIBC's Board of Directors has achieved gender parity with 50 per cent women and 50 per cent men, and is chaired by a woman.

38 per cent of global board-approved executive roles are held by women, a more than 10 per cent increase over the past seven years.

CIBC was named the leading company in Canada for gender equality and ranked 19th globally in Equileap's 2021 Gender Equality Global Report and Ranking.

Public commitments and industry recognitions include:

Signatories of the UK Women in Finance Charter, the Catalyst Accord, the 30% Club Canada Investor Statement of Intent and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles.

Named to The Globe and Mail's annual Women Lead Here benchmark for executive gender balance.

Supporters of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

More on CIBC's commitment to gender-balance leadership can be found in the 2020 Sustainability Report.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Nima Ranawana, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 647-456-4556 or [email protected]