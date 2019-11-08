CIBC named Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America by Global Finance

Only major Canadian bank to be named in latest digital bank report

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Global Finance magazine has named CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) the Best Consumer Digital Bank in North America, as part of its recent World's Best Digital Banks 2019 Report. The recognition follows CIBC's recent win as Best Consumer Digital Bank in Canada by Global Finance in August.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as North America's Best Consumer Digital Bank by Global Finance," said Aayaz Pira, Senior Vice-President, Digital & Direct Banking, CIBC and Head, Simplii Financial. "This recognition is another strong reflection of our commitment to innovate and meet client needs across the digital landscape."

Award recipients are selected based on the strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of online customer base, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives as well as web/mobile site design and functionality.

The win follows CIBC's latest digital enhancements, including being the first of the big 5 banks in Canada to offer clients the ability to replace a lost or stolen credit card in a few simple steps through mobile or online banking, in addition to offering real-time notifications when a credit card transaction is made, and the ability to instantly activate or replace a damaged card online or through mobile banking.

"We're proud to both offer and enhance the features clients want to make things easier while they bank on the go," added Mr. Pira.

Recipients are chosen by representatives at Infosys – a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing solutions- with editors at Global Finance choosing the final selection of winners.

A full report will appear in the December 2019 issue of Global Finance.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

