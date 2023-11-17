TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - For the 12th consecutive year, CIBC has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers by MediaCorp Canada Inc. This recognition is based on an annual assessment of organizational excellence in areas such as employee engagement, training and development, work environment and atmosphere, and more.

"We are proud to be recognized for our bank's commitment to an inclusive workplace culture where every team member can thrive and be at their best," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "At CIBC, we are committed to our purpose-led culture and creating an environment where team members are valued every day as we focus on helping clients, communities and team members achieve their ambitions."

CIBC's listing among Canada's Top 100 Employers follows other related recognition this year which include:

Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for eight consecutive years

Ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap for third consecutive year

Named among Canada's 50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers

