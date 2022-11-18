TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - For the 11th consecutive year, CIBC has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. following an annual assessment of organizational excellence in areas such as employee benefits, work atmosphere, training and development, and community involvement.

"This recognition highlights our deep commitment to our inclusive and purpose-led culture, developing talent, and prioritizing innovation within an exceptional workplace experience where team members have the supports needed to achieve their career ambitions" said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "We are proud of our team and their dedication to our clients, communities and one another."

CIBC's listing among Canada's Top 100 Employers follows other related recognition this year for which include:

Named one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes

Named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for seven consecutive years.

Named to The Globe and Mail's annual Women Lead Here benchmark for executive gender balance in 2021.

Ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap for second consecutive year

Canada's 50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers

50 Most Engaged Workplaces by Achievers Awarded Gold by the Brandon Hall Group for Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program and Silver for Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy.

