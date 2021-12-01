CIBC Miracle Day Virtually Opens the Market

CIBC Miracle Day™ is a proud tradition that has helped to improve the lives of millions of children since it began in 1984. Every year, on the first Wednesday in December, our CIBC Capital Markets team and CIBC Wood Gundy Investment Advisors donate their fees and commissions to help kids in need. Since its inception, CIBC Miracle Day has raised over $110 million for children's charities across Canada and $260 million globally.

Date: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Josh Burleton, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-304-2712, [email protected]