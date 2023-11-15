TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that it has won the "Client Service for Custody" award at the third annual Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards. The company was also shortlisted for "America's Fund Administrator," "Digital Market Initiative," and "Single Market Custodian."

"I'm thrilled that our team has been awarded the client service for custody accolade. Through ongoing market turbulence, geopolitical uncertainty and rising challenges for institutional investors, we at CIBC Mellon continue to invest to advance our capabilities and support for clients. We are modernizing our platforms and services, and we stand firm as a guiding voice for our clients with unwavering support and expertise to help them navigate change," said Mal Cullen, Chief Executive Officer of CIBC Mellon.

"As Canada's leading provider of custody services, we take our role seriously as a steward in pushing the industry and its own evolution forward through outstanding client service and innovation," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "On behalf of the CIBC Mellon team, we would like to extend our gratitude to the Asset Servicing Times editorial team, publisher Black Knight Media, the judging panel, and to our clients for their ongoing trust."

"The editorial group at Asset Servicing Times and Black Knight Media congratulates CIBC Mellon for winning the "Client Service for Custody Award," said Justin Lawson, Co-Founder and Publisher, Black Knight Media. "As ambassadors and champions for the Canadian marketplace, the CIBC Mellon team has always been closely engaged with global and local industry stakeholders."

About The Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023

The Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards are dedicated to supporting and recognizing talented and dedicated firms, individuals and departments across our industry. All award winners will form part of an exclusive group comprising some of the most influential names in the financial services market.

Asset Servicing Times is published by Black Knight Media, along with sister publications Securities Finance Times, Captive Insurance Times and others. For the AST Industry Excellence Awards, Black Knight Media retained the services of The Securities Services Advisory Group (TSSAG) for independent review and judging of nomination submissions. TSSAG is a forum for independent thought leadership and engagement across the securities services and post trade industry — drawing on a deep network of specialist firms with rich industry experience and global reach.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at September 30, 2023, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2023, had US$45.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. www.cibcmellon.com

