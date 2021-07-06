CIBC Mellon Virtually Closes The Market

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. As at June 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than CAD$2.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cibcmellon.com

"The team at CIBC Mellon is proud to celebrate 25 years of serving Canadian institutional investors and global institutional investors into Canada," said Rob Ferguson, Chief Capital Markets Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Even as markets, technology and investment operations have undergone transformational change, our focus on putting clients at the centre, driving continuous improvement and delivering the combined strength of our parent companies has helped our enterprise continue to win and retain the trust of our clients, employees and stakeholders. We look forward to growing with our clients in the years ahead."

