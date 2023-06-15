CIBC Mellon secures the #1 spot for North America in Global Finance's annual ranking of the world's top sub-custody providers.

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon has been named best sub-custodian in North America by Global Finance Magazine. CIBC Mellon was awarded this title as well as recognition as Best Sub-custodian in Canada as part of Global Finance Magazine's ranking of its selections for the 21st annual "Best Sub-custodian Bank Awards." The award results were announced by Global Finance on June 5, 2023, and will be featured in Global Finance's July/August print and digital editions, as well as online at GFMag.com.

"Securities servicing continues to evolve as its underlying technology advances by leaps and bounds," said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo. "Global Finance's Best Sub-custodian Bank Awards recognizes organizations like CIBC Mellon that provide innovative and efficient offerings to clients from around the world. CIBC Mellon continues to uphold its strong risk management framework and exemplary client service with their thorough understanding and expertise of market conditions."

"We are proud to hold the title of North America's Best Sub-custodian by Global Finance," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "The demands of today's financial landscape require on-the-ground expertise and in-depth knowledge of local markets to meet complex requirements. This recognition is a testament to CIBC Mellon's dedicated client service teams who have highlighted strength and stability all while delivering innovative technological capabilities that enable growth and possibility for our clients."

About the Global Finance "World's Best Sub-custodian Banks 2023" Ranking

Winners were selected based on performance over the past year and other criteria including reputation and management excellence. Global Finance's editorial board made the selections with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world. The editors also used entries submitted by banks, in addition to independent research to evaluate a series of objective and subjective factors.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries, territories and districts. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 36 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at March 30, 2023, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at March 30, 2023, had US$46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com .

Media Contact

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, 416-643-6126, [email protected]

