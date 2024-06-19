TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced that it has been named "Best ETF Custodian in Canada," "Best Overall ETF Administrator in Canada," and "Best ETF Back Office Tech Provider in Canada" according to the ETF Express Canadian Awards 2024.

"As we look ahead, the ETF industry in Canada is poised for continued growth and forward-thinking solutions, and we are moving quickly to support the evolving needs of clients," said Ronald C. Landry, Vice President, Head of Asset Manager and ETF Solutions. "With the increasing popularity of ETFs as investment vehicles, we anticipate the acceleration of key developments as investors align their portfolios with their interests or capitalize on emerging trends. These awards not only reflect our commitment to excellence, but also showcase our position as a leader in the Canadian market."

"I am very pleased to see Canadian institutions so well represented among the winners in our inaugural ETF Express Canadian ETF awards," said Beverly Chandler, Managing Editor, ETF Express. "Many congratulations to all the winners and to CIBC Mellon as Best ETF Custodian in Canada and Best ETF Back Office Tech Provider."

ETF Express is one of the oldest publications focused on the flourishing global ETF industry. Launched in the UK in 2006, ETF Express is a daily, live, digital service, bringing you news, features, interviews and analysis in real time on this vibrant industry.

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at March 29, 2024, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.8 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at March 29, 2024, had US$48.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

