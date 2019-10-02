CIBC Mellon #1 in Canada according to Global Custodian Magazine's 2019 Agent Banks in Major Markets Survey

CIBC Mellon once again received the highest score for Canada in a prestigious survey of global institutional investors, earning "Global Outperformer," "Market Outperformer" and "Category Outperformer" designations for its strong performance as the Global Custodian survey celebrated its 30th year.

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon has once again earned the highest score in Canada in Global Custodian magazine's annual Agent Banks in Major Markets survey, including "Category Outperformer," "Market Outperformer" and "Global Market Outperformer" designations based on client feedback. This prestigious survey of global institutional investors saw CIBC Mellon outperform in such areas as relationship management, account management, asset safety, innovation, risk management and technology. The survey results were published in the Fall 2019 edition of Global Custodian magazine.

"Based on our analysis of client survey feedback, CIBC Mellon has continued to rise to the challenge, securing the most generous assessments among respondents for the Canadian market," said Richard Schwartz, Director of Surveys and Research, Global Custodian. "CIBC Mellon should be particularly commended in areas of strength highlighted by its clients, including relationship management, asset safety, regulation and compliance, and risk management."

"Global institutional investors know they can rely on CIBC Mellon for outstanding service, dependable execution and insights to help them navigate the complexities of the Canadian marketplace," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We are pleased to be recognized once again in the Global Custodian survey as Canada's leader in asset servicing."

CIBC Mellon was also named Canada's market outperformer in the 2018 edition of the Global Custodian survey, and was "Top Rated" in the same survey over many prior years.

About Global Custodian magazine and the Agent Banks in Major Markets survey

Global Custodian's Agent Banks in Major Markets survey is now in its 30th year. For the second year in a row, Global Custodian joined forces with AON McLagan investment Services (McLagan) for data collection and analysis. The survey was conducted from May through August 2019, comprising 95 questions across 12 service areas: Client Service, Account Management, Asset Safety, Risk Management, Liquidity Management, Regulation and Compliance, Innovation, Asset Servicing, Pricing, Technology, Cash Management and FX, and Future Relationship.

Founded in 1989, the original focus of Global Custodian magazine was on securities processing operations: articles that explore how shares trade and settle and are held. Its editorial scope has since expanded to include fund administration, securities lending and financing, prime brokerage and the infrastructure of the global securities industry (CSDs, ICSDs, payments systems and other industry bodies and initiatives). The editorial content of the magazine is now also supported by industry-standard surveys that address how the performance of custodian banks, fund administrators, prime brokers and tri-party securities financing providers compare with each other and within individual markets.

Visit www.globalcustodian.com to learn more.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at June 30, 2019, CIBC Mellon had more than C$1.9 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2019 had US$35.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

