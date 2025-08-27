Expanded U.S. CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadian investors to access global companies

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced two new U.S. Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on the TSX and available for trading. Introduced to investors over three years ago, CIBC has a total of 103 CDRs, spanning four countries, available in market.

CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to global stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

CIBC's newest CDRs are based on well-known U.S. companies. The two new CDRs are listed below with corresponding TSX ticker symbols:

Coinbase CDR (CAD Hedged) – COIN

CDR (CAD Hedged) – COIN Lockheed Martin CDR (CAD Hedged) – LMT

These two will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are currently available for trading.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

