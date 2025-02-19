Expanded European CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced six new European Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on Cboe Canada. Introduced to investors over three years ago, CIBC has a total of 86 CDRs, spanning four countries, available in market.

CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to global stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

CIBC's newest European CDRs are based on well-known Dutch and Swiss companies. The six new CDRs are listed below with corresponding Cboe Canada ticker symbols:

ASML CDR (CAD Hedged) – ASML

ING CDR (CAD Hedged) – INGS

Roche CDR (CAD Hedged) – ROG

Nestlé CDR (CAD Hedged) – NSTL

Novartis CDR (CAD Hedged) – NVS

UBS CDR (CAD Hedged) – UBSS

These six will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are currently available for trading.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com .

