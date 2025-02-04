Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced 10 new Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on Cboe Canada. Introduced to investors over three years ago, CIBC has a total of 80 CDRs available in market.

CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to global stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

The 10 new CDRs are listed below with Cboe Canada ticker symbols:

Airbnb CDR (CAD Hedged) – ABNB

Applied Materials CDR (CAD Hedged) – AMAT

Arista Networks CDR (CAD Hedged) – ANET

Blackstone CDR (CAD Hedged) – BX

Chipotle CDR (CAD Hedged) – CMGS

Merck CDR (CAD Hedged) – MRK

Occidental Petroleum CDR (CAD Hedged) – OXY

Oracle CDR (CAD Hedged) – ORAC

Palantir CDR (CAD Hedged) – PLTR

Wells Fargo CDR (CAD Hedged) – WFCS

These 10 will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are currently available for trading.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

CIBC Media Contact: For media inquiries: Kathryn Lawler, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-242-1943 / [email protected]