TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced a new addition to its Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs") lineup, now available on Cboe Canada. Introduced to investors over two years ago, CIBC now has a total of 55 CDRs available in market.

CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to US-listed stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

The new CDR is listed below with its Cboe Canada ticker symbols:

Supermicro Canadian Depositary Receipt (CAD Hedged) – SMCI

This adds to the existing lineup of CDRs which are available for trading on Cboe Canada.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

For further information: CIBC Media Contact: For media inquiries: Kathryn Lawler, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-242-1943 / [email protected]