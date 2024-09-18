Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced 10 new Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on Cboe Canada. Introduced to investors over three years ago, CIBC has a total of 65 CDRs available in market.

CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to US-listed stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

The 10 new CDRs are listed below with Cboe Canada ticker symbols:

3M Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MMMM

Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MMMM American Express Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – AXP

Booking Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – BKNG

CrowdStrike Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – CRWD

Ford Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – F

General Electric Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – GE

Intuitive Surgical Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – ISRG

Micron Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MU

Qualcomm Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – QCOM

Texas Instruments Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – TXN

These 10 will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are available for trading on Cboe Canada.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

SOURCE CIBC

CIBC Media Contact: For media inquiries: Kathryn Lawler, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-242-1943 / [email protected]