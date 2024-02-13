Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced that seven new Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs") will be listed on Cboe Canada and available for trading on February 15. Introduced to investors over two years ago, CIBC will have a total of 54 CDRs available in market.

CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to US-listed stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

"Since launch, investors have shown they are looking to diversify their portfolios and get exposure to global companies," said Christian Exshaw, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Global Markets and Direct Financial Services. "We look forward to furthering our CDR offering, developing innovative solutions that address investor needs."

The seven new CDRs are listed below with their Cboe Canada ticker symbols:

BlackRock Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – BLK

Constellation Brands Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – STZ

Deere Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – DEER

lululemon Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – LULU

Palo Alto Networks Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – PANW

ServiceNow Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – NOWS

Thermo Fisher Canadian Depository Receipts (CAD Hedged) - TMO

These seven will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are available for trading on Cboe Canada.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

