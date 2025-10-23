TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAMI"), has filed an early warning report on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) with respect to the common shares (the "Shares") of Trisura Group Ltd (the "Issuer"), to disclose historical acquisitions by CAMI of Shares of the Issuer on behalf of its managed investment funds and client accounts over which is has discretionary authority. Following the filing of the report, CAMI intends to rely on the alternative monthly reporting system described in Part 4 of NI 62-103 Early Warning Report.

In July 2025, CAMI acquired 93,530 Shares of the Issuer on behalf of its managed investment funds and client accounts over which is has discretionary authority. The series of acquisitions were made in Canadian dollars at various trading prices ranging from $43.03 to CAD $44.6577. As a result of these acquisitions, CAMI, on behalf of its managed investment funds and client accounts over which it has discretionary authority, had control or direction over 4,798,973 of the Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 10.038% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer as of July 31, 2025. Immediately prior to these acquisitions, CAMI had control or direction over approximately 9.848% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer. All purchases were made on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

CAMI disclaims beneficial ownership of the Shares of the Issuer but as investment manager it maintains exclusive power to exercise investment control or direction over the Shares of the Issuer for its managed investment funds and client accounts over which it has discretionary authority.

These acquisitions were made in the ordinary course of business and for investment purposes only. CAMI may from time to time acquire additional securities of the Issuer, dispose of some or all the existing Shares or may continue to hold the Shares.

The head office of Trisura Group Ltd. is Bay Adelaide Centre, 333 Bay Street, Suite 1610, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2R2, Canada. The address of CIBC Asset Management Inc. is 161 Bay Street, Suite 2230 Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over C$268 billion in assets under administration as of September 2025.

