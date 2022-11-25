Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the addition of five new Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on the NEO Exchange.
With a total of 35 now available in the market, CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to foreign stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.
"As we grow our platform, we continue to see strong momentum from investors looking to hedge their USD exposure," said Christian Exshaw, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Global Markets and Direct Financial Services. "We're thrilled with the reception from the investment advisor and DIY investor communities, as CDRs allow access to some of the world's biggest companies while managing currency risk."
The five new CDRs available for trading on the NEO Exchange are listed below with their NEO Exchange ticker symbols:
- AbbVie Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – ABBV
- CVS Health Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – CVS
- Honeywell Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - HON
- Procter & Gamble Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - PG
- UPS Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - UPS
These five will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are available for trading on the NEO Exchange:
- Advanced Micro Devices Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AMD
- Alphabet Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - GOOG
- Amazon.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AMZN
- Apple Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AAPL
- Bank of America Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - BOFA
- Berkshire Hathaway Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – BRK
- Cisco Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - CSCO
- Coca-Cola Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - COLA
- Costco Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - COST
- Goldman Sachs Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - GS
- Home Depot Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - HD
- IBM Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - IBM
- JPMorgan Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - JPM
- Mastercard Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MA
- McDonald's Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MCDS
- Meta Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MVRS
- Microsoft Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MSFT
- Netflix Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – NFLX
- NIKE Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - NKE
- Nvidia Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - NVDA
- PayPal Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – PYPL
- Pfizer Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - PFE
- Salesforce.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - CRM
- Starbucks Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - SBUX
- Tesla Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – TSLA
- UnitedHealth Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – UNH
- Verizon Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - VZ
- Visa Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - VISA
- Walt Disney Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - DIS
- Walmart Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - WMT
The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients.
