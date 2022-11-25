Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the addition of five new Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on the NEO Exchange.

With a total of 35 now available in the market, CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to foreign stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

"As we grow our platform, we continue to see strong momentum from investors looking to hedge their USD exposure," said Christian Exshaw, Managing Director and Head, CIBC Global Markets and Direct Financial Services. "We're thrilled with the reception from the investment advisor and DIY investor communities, as CDRs allow access to some of the world's biggest companies while managing currency risk."

The five new CDRs available for trading on the NEO Exchange are listed below with their NEO Exchange ticker symbols:

AbbVie Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – ABBV

CVS Health Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – CVS

Honeywell Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - HON

Procter & Gamble Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - PG

UPS Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - UPS

These five will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are available for trading on the NEO Exchange:

Advanced Micro Devices Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AMD

Alphabet Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - GOOG

Amazon.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AMZN

Apple Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AAPL

Bank of America Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - BOFA

Berkshire Hathaway Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – BRK

Cisco Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - CSCO

Coca-Cola Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - COLA

Costco Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - COST

Goldman Sachs Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - GS

Home Depot Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - HD

IBM Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - IBM

JPMorgan Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - JPM

Mastercard Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MA

McDonald's Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MCDS

Meta Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MVRS

Microsoft Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MSFT

Netflix Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – NFLX

NIKE Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - NKE

Nvidia Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - NVDA

PayPal Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – PYPL

Pfizer Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - PFE

Salesforce.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - CRM

Starbucks Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - SBUX

Tesla Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – TSLA

UnitedHealth Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – UNH

Verizon Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - VZ

Visa Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - VISA

Walt Disney Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - DIS

Walmart Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - WMT

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

